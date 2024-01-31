These pictures were taken at a children’s party in Okehampton at Christmas 1945 – shortly after the end of the Second World War – at a time when the Polish Navy were based in the town.
The photos belong to Tony Olszowski, the son of a Polish sailor stationed in Okehampton during the Second World War, who is curious to know more.
“From the interior of the buildings, they don’t look like anything that existed in the Polish Naval Camp,” he writes. “Could they be somewhere inside the building in Okehampton? There appears to be some memorial plaques on the rear wall?”
He contacted Okehampton historian Mike Wreford, who has in turn got in touch with us.
He asks: “I wonder if any of your many readers can identify where it was taken and any stories from that time, in fact maybe one of the many babies in the photos.” Anyone with information can email us at [email protected] or contact Mike direct at [email protected]