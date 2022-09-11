Bank holiday announced for Queen’s State Funeral
By Nick Knight | Editor |
[email protected]
Sunday 11th September 2022 6:00 pm
Share
Her Majesty The Queen. (Crown Copyright )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THE government has announced that Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.
This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, if they wish to, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.
Visit the Government’s website for more information https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bank-holiday-announced-for-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-iis-state-funeral-on-monday-19-september
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |