BASICS Devon has been given £2,000 from the Hospital Saturday Fund to continue their vital emergency medical support in rural areas including West Devon.
This funding will contribute towards essential equipment, training and volunteer support.
Chair of trustees Rob Horton said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Hospital Saturday Fund for recognising the importance of our work. Their continued generous support will help us expand our reach, strengthen our volunteer team and ensure patients in even the most remote communities of Devon receive the best possible chance of survival.”
In 2024, BASICS Devon volunteers responded to 371 emergencies, including 55 cardiac arrests. In 40 per cent of these cases they were the first medical professional on scene.
