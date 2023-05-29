A BEDROOM was '100 per cent' damaged in a house fire at Okehampton this afternoon, Sunday.
Fire engines from Okehampton and Hatherleigh were sent to a report of a bedroom fire at Jubilee Close, Okehampton, shortly before 3pm.
A Die Control spokesperson said: 'On arrival fire crews confirmed there were smoke and flames coming from the property.
'This was a fire involving the bedroom of a two storey mid terrace property.
'Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras and a positive pressure fan.
'100% of the bedroom was damaged by fire and 10% water damage sustained.
'The cause of the fire was accidental.'