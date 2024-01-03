A SERIES of eight Beekeeping Training Courses are being run by Okehampton Beekeepers at Whiddon Down Village Hall on alternate Wednesday evenings starting on Wednesday, January 17.
A number of informal follow-up practical sessions in May and June will give the opportunity to handle and inspect colonies of bees, putting into practice knowledge learnt during the course.
To book a place on the course or for further information please contact the Education Officer, Ruth Stainer-Smith by telephone on 07789 238053 or by email at: [email protected] .