Bella jumps for joy as she marks 18th in style

Shebbear College’s Head Pupil, Bella Richards in Upper Sixth decided to mark her 18th birthday in style this year by completing a tandem skydive from 15,000ft in memory of her uncle and to raise money and awareness for Devon Mind, a charity close to her heart.

‘My 18th birthday was my first birthday without my Uncle Evan so I wanted to do something that would honour him and raise money for a charity in his memory,’ said Bella.

‘I decided on Devon Mind because I wanted to raise awareness of mental wellbeing and much needed funds this charity. The funds raised through the generosity of friends and family will help people living in this area to access support to fight poor mental health and I am very proud to have supported this amazing charity.’

Bella’s skydive took place on April 27 and through this, she has raised over £1,500 for Devon Mind.

In addition, Shebbear College’s annual Spring Fete, which took place on May Bank Holiday, also raised £750 for Devon Mind to support Bella in her fundraising efforts taking the total to £2250.

The event, which has been postponed for two years due to Covid, saw stalls and activities run by the pupils as well as a very popular dog show!

And how was the experience of the skydive itself? Bella commented, ‘I have always wanted to do a skydive but nothing prepared me for the mix of emotions that I felt during this day. The most nerve wracking part was when the plane door opened! However this was also the most exciting part as I knew that I had to do it.

‘The feeling of complete weightlessness when in free fall is like no other and the beauty of above the clouds was breathtaking. This was quickly followed by lots of laughter and screaming when the parachute opened and I began my decent through the clouds. I will never forget this experience!”