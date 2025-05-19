A petition has been launched calling for traffic calming measures on Launceston Road in Callington.
Launceston Road is a hot spot for speeders despite running past Callington Community College.
The petition organiser expressed the need for change to prevent a potential tragedy.
The petition organiser said: “We urge local authorities in Callington to implement effective road calming measures on Launceston Road. The introduction of zebra crossings or traffic lights at crucial intersections would significantly enhance safety and deter speeding. These measures would not only protect lives, but also restore tranquility to our neighbourhood.”
Cornwall Council implemented a puffin cross on the road earlier this year.