The association promotes a style of call change ringing that’s unique to Devon and the east of Cornwall, vice-chair, Jon Bint, said: “It’s more rhythmic than method ringing, which is what you’ll find elsewhere. You could say that method ringing is more at the classical end and ours is very much at the folk end. Another difference is that call change ringing has always been based around competitions, and one of the things that sets it apart is that it has thrown up this body of folk songs.”