The members of Belstone Arts & Crafts Group will be displaying their recent work at an exhibition in Belstone Village Hall on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, between 10am and 4pm.
Featuring a range of styles and techniques there should be something to appeal to all art lovers, with the added attraction that many of the exhibits will be for sale. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.
The group, which formed in 2003, meets every Tuesday morning in the hall between 9.30am and noon.
If you’d like to join just come along on a Tuesday or contact Marion Walpole on 01837 840498 or email [email protected] for further information.