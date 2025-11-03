Following his graduation, Gilby went to work for Marconi Space and Defence Division (later part of BAE Systems). Much of his work there remains classified and, Jane said, “ever the gentleman, he took those secrets to his grave.” What is known is that he was involved in a special project organised by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop Cold War defence solutions, and later, became a BAE trouble-shooter travelling to MoD sites across the UK to fix faulty systems. But MS fatigue forced Gilby to retire early in 2013 at the age of 54, despite the company’s every effort to cater for his needs.