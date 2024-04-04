The 74th Bere Ferrers Spring Flower Show proved a blooming success, despite this year’s bad weather and voracious slugs,
More than 200 people visited, to see the daffodils and the wealth of entries in the various sections.
Show chairman, Dr. Frances Howard, said that despite the dreadful weather and the fact that daffodils had come up ‘blind’ or had been munched by an abundance of slugs, they had still had more than 500 entries and nearly 50 people exhibiting.
‘This year, because of the rampant slugs, I think it’s been about participation, not perfection. But I was astounded how much better everyone’s daffodils were than mine!.’
Sue Fisher, local gardener, author and journalist, presented the awards.
She said it was a joy after such a long, grey, incredibly wet winter to come into ‘this paradise of Springtime’. And it wasn’t just flowers; there was creativity and talent in the beautiful arrangements and photography.
Trophy winners were: Page Challenge Cup for most points in show – W.Hicks; Bradford Challenge Bowl for runner up most points in show – M. Willmott; Fenton Challenge Cup for most points for trumpet daffodils and the Gazette Challenge Cup for most points for large cup daffodils – L. Wynn; Bennett Memorial Cup for most points for double daffodils – A. Spry; Bere Ferrers Social Club Bowl for most points for other daffodils – M.Bersey; Crocker Williams Cup for most points other flowers – W.Hicks; Frampton Cup for most points in garden produce section – W.Hicks; Doris Friend Memorial Bowl for most points in decorative section – M.Crout; HMS Plate for decorative runner up – joint M.Willmott and P.Gallagher; Reg Collom Memorial Cup for most points in domestic section – M.Willmott; Domestic Challenge Cup for domestic runner up – W.Hicks; Joe Pengelly Cup for most points in photographic section – F.Maddock; Barbara Grinsted Memorial Plate for best exhibit trumpet daffodil and Fyffes Munro Cup for best exhibit large cup daffodil plus Somers Gibson Cup for best exhibit small cup daffodil plus Coronation Cup for best exhibit double daffodil – L.Winn; Fred Grinsted Trophy for best exhibit of ‘Bere Ferrers’ – M.Crout; Alan and Lucy Langsford Trophy for best exhibit in ‘other daffodils’ classes -C.Street; Bere Ferrers Challenge Cup for best exhibit ‘daffodil collection’ class – M.Bersey; Elsie Hall Plate for best exhibit in ‘other flowers’ classes and Marjorie Statton Rose Bowl for best pot plant – W.Hicks; Agnes Jury Cup for best exhibit in decorative section – V.Barden; Shirley Wakefield-Smith Memorial Cup for best camellia – M.Willmott; Challenge Cup for most points in novice classes – joint C.Coppen and V.Howe; RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural sections – L.Winn; Daffodil Society Medal for most points in section 1 – L.Winn.