The world-famous Sculpture School at Bondleigh is holding another major sculpture exhibition in April 2023.
Following the huge success of its inaugural One Year Student’s Graduate Show last year, this year’s exhibition will feature works by their most talented alumni.
The sculpture school’s global appeal as the leading centre for realist figurative sculpture led it to launch a 12-month intensive programme in 2021. This year the school has seen a wealth of talent emerge amongst its regular workshop students as well. As a result, this year’s exhibition, titled ‘Species’, will be a collection of inspiring sculptures specially selected from their top alumni.
Andrew Sinclair, director of The Sculpture School explained: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the interest in our courses this past year. A handful of students have become regular attendees at our workshops, so inspired by the teaching that they have developed their own work at home. They have produced some impressive sculptures which we are very proud to exhibit. It’s a great opportunity to showcase their work alongside that of our excellent One Year graduates’ sculptures.’
The Species exhibition will be open to the general public from Monday April 24 through to Bank Holiday Monday May 1. from 10am to 4pm.