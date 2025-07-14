WINKLEIGH Fair opened last Sunday, July 13 with the crowning of 11-year-olds Bonnie Clayton and Levi Turner as fair queen and king.
The eventalso included entertainment from Crediton Town Band, the serving of refreshments in the square and a Murder Mystery Trail.
The fair has continued all week, with a dog show was held on Monday and bingo on Tuesday while Wednesday saw the Classic Vehicle and Bike Show take place in the square.
Today, Thursday, sees the Rounders tournament take place at Winkleigh Sports Centre with a quiz night on Friday and the Fair in the Square on Saturday from 3pm.
It will feature live music, and many stalls, full details on Winkleigh Fair Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.