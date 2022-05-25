Books and benches damaged as vandals target Simmons Park again

Vandals targeted Simmons Park once again last night causing mayhem as they overturned picnic benches and ransacked the phone box in the process.

Okehampton Town Council has strongly condemned the act which saw two newly-acquired picnic benches ripped from their fixings and overturned. The phone box book swap was also destroyed as books and shelves were removed and thrown into the river or burnt.

The council is now urging residents to contact itself or the police if they have any information about the incident.