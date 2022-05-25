Books and benches damaged as vandals target Simmons Park again
(Okehampton Town Council )
Vandals targeted Simmons Park once again last night causing mayhem as they overturned picnic benches and ransacked the phone box in the process.
Okehampton Town Council has strongly condemned the act which saw two newly-acquired picnic benches ripped from their fixings and overturned. The phone box book swap was also destroyed as books and shelves were removed and thrown into the river or burnt.
(Okehampton Town Council ) (Okehampton Town Council)
The council is now urging residents to contact itself or the police if they have any information about the incident.
The park has been victim to vandalism before when the zip wire was damaged over a year ago. The zip wire has now been replaced and will be officially opened during the Jubilee weekend celebrations.
