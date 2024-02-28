THE Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) has announced an investment of £9,317 for Broadwoodkelly Village Hall, to enable it to purchase equipment to underpin the delivery of the hall’s programme of activities, thereby helping to reduce social isolation in the local community.
Inspired by its royal founder, King Charles III, The Royal Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience through a unique network of grants, community-led projects and practical guidance.
This funding will support those living and working in the countryside, who are facing increasing challenges such as the impact of extreme weather, isolation and the cost of living.
Andy Buckerfield, Vice-chair for the hall committee, described how the funding will support them: “These are exciting times for Broadwoodkelly Village Hall.
“We are creating our ‘Warm Hub Club’ to minimise the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and reduce rural social isolation.
“By dovetailing two grant funding streams The Royal Countryside Fund and National Grid – Community Matters Funding, our Warm Hub Club vision will become a reality.
“Thanks to RCF funding we have swapped our plastic baler wrap screens for stage curtains! The existing meeting room will be transformed into a cosy warm space with soft furnishings for residents to enjoy a range of activities including a lunch club, games, book club, energy advice, British Sign Language Taster sessions and even a Community Pub.”
Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Royal Countryside Fund said: “We operate exclusively in rural areas and work hand-in-hand with individuals, small farms, community groups and partner organisations to change lives by investing in projects that bring people together to work collectively in enterprising and pragmatic ways to tackle the real needs and local issues which they have identified.
“In making these grants, I wish to acknowledge my appreciation of the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and Waitrose and Partners, all of whom are long-term supporters of the Royal Countryside Fund.”
Too often, rural communities are without access to transport, jobs, and community spaces, increasing isolation and mental health issues.
The RCF’s “Supporting Rural Communities” grant programme is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and Waitrose and Partners.
The People’s Postcode Lottery has awarded the Royal Countryside Fund an incredible £2.28m of grant funding during the past six years, making a significant impact on the lives of people living and working in rural Britain.
This winter, nine rural organisations have been awarded a share of £185,214 across the UK.
Discover more about The Royal Countryside Fund’s Supporting Rural Communities programme here: https://www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/how-we-help/rural-communities/ .