Due to the Coronation bank holiday, West Devon Borough Council collections will be pushed back throughout a two week period.
The listed usual collection days have been moved to following new days:
— For the week running Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14: May 8 to May 10, May 9 to May 11, May 10 to May 12, May 11 to May 13, May 12 to May 15.
— For the week running Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21, all collections have been pushed back by one day, from May 15 to May 16, May 16 to May 17 continuing as so through to the final date May 19, moved to May 20.