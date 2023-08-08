West Devon Borough Council has delayed the consultation into Okehampton Town Council’s proposal for a governance review until this October.
The borough council is currently considered the initial submission which proposes that the parish boundary between the town council and Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council be changed to reflect the urban growth of the town.
But, the borough council has now delayed the meeting, at which recommendations will be made, to October 3.
There will also be a meeting in late August with the borough council’s People and Community Advisory Group.