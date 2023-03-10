Parents are advised that this morning's school bus service to QE Academy in Crediton and Bow Community Primary School is disrupted due to flooding.
The CRED013 route is operating but, not able to serve all stops on the route.This is because the Hillerton Farm, Combe Head and Nymet Wood stops cannot be reached because of flooding. The Zeal Monachorum stop is running as normal.
For more information see the Devon County Council schools website at this link: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/route-closures/