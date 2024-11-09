BOW and District Historical Society has excelled in recent years in creating lovely evenings at its AGM and Social and intends to do so again on Monday, November 25 from 6.45pm for a 7pm start at Bow Village Hall (EX17 6HU).
The AGM is usually short and sweet, rapidly followed by home-made soups and desserts.
After supper Paul Cleave will speak on Traditions of Tea: Stories of Devonshire Cream Teas and Hospitality - you can’t get more Devon than a cream tea so it will be fascinating to hear about its origins.
Of course scones will be one of the desserts - naturally served with jam on top.
Everyone is welcome you don’t have to be a BDHS member but please book with Gill on 01363 82468 by November 19 to help with catering.
Cost £12, pay on door, cash or cheque.