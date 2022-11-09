The town’s new eco-pantry is a small foodbank made possible by the work of many people across the town. It operates at the back of Chagford church and in the reception area of the school and is open to all. It is stocked with a mix of fresh, dry and canned food and other useful things like cleaning and sanitary products. Information contained within the school’s most recent newsletter confirms that people do not need to be (professionally) signposted to the eco-pantry nor need to be receiving benefits; it is there for everyone to use. Its purpose is to ease the pressure on people and families as they head towards the winter months. Alternatively, those who have surplus are invited to donate if they wish.