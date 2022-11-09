Boy’s logo launches town eco-pantry
Logo design competition winner Max Horncastle being presented with his prize by the reverend Paul Seaton-Burn.
Chagford’s new eco-pantry is now up and running, sporting a design created by a local schoolboy who lives in the town.
Pupils at Chagford Church of England Primary School recently participated in a competition to design a logo for the pantry when approached by St Michael the Archangel Church, and winner Max Horncastle, who is in Year 6, was announced this week.
School principal Ed Finch said: ‘We are delighted to be asked to host the eco-pantry at the school; it’s a brilliant resource that everyone in the community can take advantage of. It’s not just those with children at the school. Max is a talented young artist – we loved his design and were pleased to see him win.’
Reverend Paul Seaton-Burn, from the church, said: ‘Well done to pupils at Chagford Church of England Primary School who submitted designs for the competition to create a logo for the new Chagford Pantry. We received a lot of entries; it was hard to choose and there were a few runners up. Max’s winning design will be used on our promotional material in the future. He received drawing pens as his prize as he loves drawing and this was also a token of our gratitude.’
The town’s new eco-pantry is a small foodbank made possible by the work of many people across the town. It operates at the back of Chagford church and in the reception area of the school and is open to all. It is stocked with a mix of fresh, dry and canned food and other useful things like cleaning and sanitary products. Information contained within the school’s most recent newsletter confirms that people do not need to be (professionally) signposted to the eco-pantry nor need to be receiving benefits; it is there for everyone to use. Its purpose is to ease the pressure on people and families as they head towards the winter months. Alternatively, those who have surplus are invited to donate if they wish.
The Rev Paul said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has made this possible – especially Peter Kempe and Chris Evans with the new school unit – and well done to the folks at Moretonhampstead who recently unveiled their community larder.
‘We are really grateful to those who have donated and are donating – this is all gratefully received. This is a church and community project with many people from across the town involved and we’re looking for volunteers to help.’ To help, contact the Rev Paul at [email protected]
