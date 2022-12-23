“One in three women will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime. It can happen to anyone of any age and gender, and the pain and misery it causes must never be underestimated. Although we know that more than 15,000 crimes were recorded in Devon between November 2021 and October 2022, we know the true number is likely to be much higher, which is why I’m committed to funding services such as Fearless which are working tirelessly to support people suffering at the hands of their abusers.