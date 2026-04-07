Eleanor Hopkinson, visitor operations manager for the National Trust at Buckland Abbey, said: “This much-loved National Trust site on the edge of Dartmoor has seen many changes in its near 750-year history, let alone the last 75 years that it has welcomed visitors. We’re really excited to be capturing memories of its ever-changing history. With this exhibition we get the chance to look at the role Buckland has played in people’s lives and preserve that for the future.