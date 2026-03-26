It was all ooohs, aaahs and baaas at a public lambing event at Greenwell Farm near Meavy.
Hundreds of families, Cubs, Brownies and schools flocked to cuddle newborn lambs and to see them being born in a lambing shed.
The farm is owned and run by Mat Cole who roamed the shed explaining to visitors the excitement he felt at each newly-born sheep’s arrival and the link between food and the farm.
Mat said: “Lambing is my favourite time of year which I love to share with visitors, especially youngsters who get up close with the lambs. The event helps them understand the importance of farming and the link between farming and the food on their plate.”
A youngster comes face to face with a sheep at Greenwell Farm lambing open day. (Tindle)
Mila and lamb bond at Greenwell Farm Lambing Live event. Mila and Lizzie attended from Dawlish. Lizzie said: "It might be quite a long way to come, but this is a unique event and Mila seems to cast a spell on the lambs that she loves holding." (Tindle)
All the extended farming family join in manning Greenwell Farm Lambing Live at Meavy. Pictured are Billy Cole, 12, Bella Gibbin, 12, and Bev Brown. Bev champions farm education through Devon County Council’s Farmwise initiative. (Tindle)
A visitor reassures a nervous lamb. (Tindle)
Cuddling a cute lamb. (Tindle)
Farmer Mat Cole welcoming two new lambs at his Greenwell Farm public lambing event near Meavy. (Tindle)
A new lamb brings smiles to a family at the open day. (Tindle)
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