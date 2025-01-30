A local postmaster has delivered his furthest letter yet, as he hand delivered a special letter from the King to someone in the USA.
Luke Francis, head postmaster of Bude’s Post Office, took a special trip all the way to America to deliver a birthday card to his great aunt.
One hundred years ago, at Lewdon Farm in Kilkhampton on January 19, 1925, Emlyn Colwill was born. Growing up she became a nurse, working across North Cornwall, before moving across the pond and meeting her husband, Mr Makofsky.
Fast forward to 2025, donning his postmaster uniform, Luke knew that this required a very special celebration, though this isn’t the first time Luke has made it a day to remember for a member of his family.
Back in 2019, Luke’s grandmother also celebrated this brilliant occasion, turning 100 in July. As part of the occasion, Luke delivered the Queen's card to his grandmother at the Falcon Hotel while on horseback, paying tribute to how posties delivered important telegrams 100 years ago.
However, this year Luke had a slightly longer journey to complete. After receiving a letter from the King, ready for delivery, Luke made his way over to Florida in the USA in secret, ready to hand Aunty Emlyn the card himself.
Having arrived, Luke and his family surprised Emlyn with the letter from HM King Charles III congratulating her on her 100th birthday.
Following the big event, Emyln, surrounded by her family, celebrated in style, enjoying a wonderful 100th birthday party, complete with a Union Flag cake and the English national anthem.
Speaking about the occasion, Luke said: “When I handed her the card and she finally got to read it, she got the giggles, she thought it was so brilliant she couldn't believe it.
“She was overwhelmed and thought it was wonderful and was really privileged to accept the card.”