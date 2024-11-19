RAISING the maximum charge for single bus journeys from £2 to £3 could prove a “disaster”, the Conservative MP for Central Devon has warned.
The £2 single bus fare cap was brought in by the previous Conservative government.
It will rise to £3 from January 1 and last until the end of December next year, under plans announced by the new Labour administration.
Mel Stride, who is also Shadow Chancellor, said: “Labour might argue the fare increase is just a pound, but the cumulative effect here and across the country could be a disaster.
“As fares go up, it is likely passenger numbers will go down and bus companies may ultimately be forced to stop vital routes and end essential services.
“Rural communities will be hit particularly hard by this, and the impact will be felt right across the board; from young people using buses to access education, to workers and older people for whom the bus is their only source of transport.
“There is still time for the Transport Secretary to reverse this decision and I urge her to do so.”
The Department for Transport has defended the 50 per cent hike, saying the cap will “particularly benefit” passengers in rural communities and towns, and “save passengers up to 80 per cent on some routes”.
“We are providing funding of over £150 million to enable the introduction of the cap,” a government spokesperson said.
“This is part of a £1 billion funding boost for buses... to help local areas deliver high quality, reliable bus services and protect the vital routes that so many people rely on.
“Our bus revolution and new Buses Bill will give every community the power to take back control of their services, improve the reliability of services and turn the page on four decades of failed deregulation.”