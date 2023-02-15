TRAINS between Exeter, Barnstaple and Okehampton will be replaced by buses from Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 to allow Network Rail to carry out vital improvement work.
To help maintain the important stretch of railway, Network Rail needs to replace track in the Crediton area through which services pass towards Barnstaple, and to Okehampton.
Buses will operate from Exeter St Davids to Okehampton, and Barnstaple during this time extending journey times by approximately 30 minutes. A separate shuttle bus will also run between Crediton to Yeoford.
Passengers planning to travel on the buses between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple are being advised to allow extra time, or consider alternative options, as double decker buses will not be able to operate due to a road diversion, limiting capacity on the route.
Details are online and individual journeys can be checked at: www.gwr.com/check .
Mark Chorley, GWR Regional Station Manager, West, said: “This work is important to ensure we can continue to maintain and improve resilience and we thank customers for their patience in advance.
“We have been working hard to provide as many replacement buses as we can, but we ask our customers to plan carefully and travel at quieter times to avoid peak-time services which are likely to be very busy.”
Trains will continue to run on all other routes from Exeter St Davids, including Exmouth, although a reduced service will run between Exeter St Davids and Exeter Central.
GWR is asking those intending to travel during this period to plan ahead and check journey times before travelling.
Dan Parkes, Network Rail Senior Programme Manager, Capital Delivery, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding next week while we complete vital maintenance to support the continued safe and reliable running of the railway.
“This is an important and highly popular stretch of railway and our work to replace some of the track in the Crediton area will ensure passengers continue to enjoy smooth journeys between Exeter, Barnstaple and Okehampton.”
Further information on these engineering works can be found at: GWR.com/Upgrade .