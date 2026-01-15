DONATIONS to be sent to Ukraine and Moldova will be collected by a group of local people at Bow Gospel Hall on Monday, February 2.
People should bring items along between 10am and 12 noon. Donations at a previous collection included clothes, shoes, bedding, blankets, toys, medication and non-perishable food.
The collection will be sent to charity Christian Response to Eastern Europe (CR2EE) for sorting in Exmouth before being dispatched to Ukraine and Moldova.
Bow Gospel Hall can be found on Junction Road in Bow at postcode EX17 6HN.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and the conflict is still ongoing. Moldova is the second poorest country in Europe after Ukraine.
