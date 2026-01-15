Consultees and members of the public have expressed significant concerns regarding the proposed construction of a new Lidl store on the east side of Okehampton.
Initial data collected by Lidl indicated that 80 per cent of respondents supported the construction of a supermarket in the eastern part of the town. However, following the submission of the planning application, both members of the public and official consultees have expressed substantial concerns regarding the proposal.
Opponents have raised concerns about road safety, biodiversity loss, potential harm to the town centre, and increased light pollution affecting Dartmoor. Devon County Council’s highways authority and National Highways have also stated that the proposal raises significant issues regarding highway safety and access. These authorities highlight the site's proximity to the eastbound slip road off the A30, insufficient parking provision, and potential impact on the road network.
Devon County Council has further emphasised that development on the site would result in significant biodiversity loss and the loss of a greenfield area. The county council has also warned that the current plans incorporate a non-compliant drainage strategy, which is particularly concerning given the site's location within a Critical Drainage Area.
Dartmoor National Park Authority advised decision-makers that the proposed supermarket could have an adverse visual impact and increase light pollution. Additionally, Waitrose cautioned that relocating Lidl may decrease footfall and reduce linked shopping trips within the town centre.
Members of the public have echoed these concerns, with one resident summarising the proposal as “the wrong development in the wrong place — unsafe, environmentally damaging and harmful to the character of Okehampton”.
On the other hand, supporters argue that the eastern part of the town currently lacks essential infrastructure, which the proposed supermarket would help address. Some have said that an out-of-town store could alleviate congestion in the town centre and suggest that the impact on footfall would be minimal, as many residents already shop outside the town centre.
In August 2025, Lidl submitted an application for a new, larger store on the greenfield site off Exeter Road, which would replace its current store on School Way. The proposed store would provide 121 customer parking spaces, six disabled parking spaces, nine parent-and-child spaces, two electric vehicle charging stations, and cycle parking.
The supermarket chain maintains that relocation is necessary to retain a Lidl presence in Okehampton, stating the current site is too small for any extension, which is needed as the store is extremely busy and needs to expand to cater for the expanding town.
In its application, Lidl asserts that available brownfield sites in town are unsuitable and that moving out of town would have limited impact on the town centre while providing more employment opportunities in the area.
In response to concerns, Lidl submitted an amended proposal this month with a minor reduction in parking, additional landscaping and tree planting and further details on levelling the site and providing a retaining wall.
To view the planning application, visit the West Devon Borough Council planning portal and search for 2354/25/FUL.
