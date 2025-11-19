A NEW report is calling for protection and restoration to help the South West’s temperate rainforests thrive.
Commissioned by the South West Rainforest Alliance and based on research conducted by the University of Plymouth, the report – The State of the South West Rainforests – found that around 40 per cent, just under one-million hectares, of the region offers the appropriate climactic conditions to support temperate rainforests, among the rarest habitats on Earth and a feature of the South West landscape for centuries.
But in spite of nearly half of the South West being suitable, less than ten per cent of the region’s rainforest climatic zone actually includes suitable woodland and only one per cent of existing woodlands are located in the most favourable zone that supports temperate rainforests.
The report was carried out by researchers from the University of Plymouth, and also found the vast majority of existing ancient woodland within the rainforest landscape – sites that have been in existence since 1600, and which cover two per cent of the suitable land area – have no legal protection.
Only 15 per cent were recognised by the Government as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
All of these sites – together with younger woodland, lone trees and wood pasture areas – form part of the wider temperate rainforest landscape, much of which is in a poor or unfavourable state.
It is also under threat from a combination of factors including climate change, over and under-grazing, and the spread of invasive species.
Dr Thomas Murphy, lecturer in environmental sciences at the University of Plymouth, said: “We found temperate rainforests face numerous threats in the South West of England, but there are also massive opportunities for restoration and expansion of this globally significant habitat.
“In our restoration efforts it is critical that we prioritise and target the areas which will provide the biggest benefits for rainforest conservation.
“We hope our report, and the new restoration model and map, will help organisations in the region to focus their efforts around the most appropriate locations.”
Charity The Woodland Trust, on behalf of the South West Rainforest Alliance (SWRA), commissioned the report to help guide the group’s strategy and partnership to counteract these threats and raise the awareness of the extremely rare and important temperate rainforests of Devon.
The report has also resulted in the creation of an interactive map showing the areas where temperate rainforests could thrive within the rainforest zone.
It highlights particular locations where woodlands are in urgent need of restoration, or could be expanded in future.
The South West Rainforest Alliance’s Ennia Bosshard said: “This report shows just how rare and fragile the South West’s temperate rainforests are – and that we have both a unique opportunity and a shared responsibility to protect and restore one of the world’s rarest habitats.
“It provides our first ever baseline for understanding where these rainforests survive here in the South West, the key threats they face, and the priority areas for restoration and expansion.
“We hope it also inspires people to get involved – whether by joining local community conservation projects, supporting research and monitoring, or restoring woodland on their land – so that together we can safeguard these extraordinary rainforests for the future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.