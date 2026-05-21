Two housing professionals originally from Tavistock spearheaded a regional campaign to raise awareness of landmark renting legislation - earning an invitation to Downing Street.
Alice Tibbert, 34, CEO of Bristol-based housing advice charity Housing Matters, and colleague Beni Evans, 32, both Tavistock natives, led the regional effort to help renters and landlords understand the implications of the Renters' Rights Act – work that saw Alice attend a reception at No. 10.
The event on Monday, May 19 was hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside government officials, national organisations and representatives from across the renting sector to mark the act becoming enforceable this month.
By coincidence, Alice’s sister Zoe Conn also visited Number 10 for her Department for Education civil service job in 2019.
Alice Tibbert said: "This is a once in a generation shift for the private rented sector. It's so important that both renters and landlords understand what the change means for them – we're really proud to have worked on this campaign, which highlights the power of communities coming together to share a unified message."
She added: “We are a small team that delivers housing advice, support and advocacy for people in housing crisis and facing homelessness.
“I grew up in Tavistock and attended Tavistock primary and secondary schools.
“Our communications officer and Tavistock College alumni, Beni Evans, was heavily involved in the wide reach of the campaign, working on the core messaging, social media content and the national and local press coverage.”
Housing Matters, coordinated a regional awareness campaign called WE (West of England) Rent campaign across the combined authority area to help private renters and landlords understand the Renters' Rights Act.
It is believed to be the only coordinated regional campaign of its kind in England. For more information visit www.we-rent.org.uk
The Renters’ Rights Act became law in October 2025, with the key changes coming into effect from May 1, including the end of no-fault evictions. the end of fixed-term tenancies and the end of bidding wars and rent in advance.
The changes are affecting 11-million private renters across England.
Alice joined Housing Matters as CEO in 2022 after working on a homelessness project in South East London. She studied performing arts but has now been in the housing and charity sector for a little over ten years.
She said: “I’m deeply passionate about housing – secure, safe housing is the foundation for everything.
“It underpins our ability to access education, employment. Good housing helps us live healthy lives, yet too many people are still without it.
“I wanted to play a part in creating real, lasting change, especially for those who need it most.”
Although the now colleagues went to the same school, they did not know each other particularly well at school, as they were a few years apart. But coincidently did appear together in a Tavistock College production of Blood Brothers.
The mother-of-two also played for Tavistock Rugby Club Under-18 Girls’ team and the Devon county team. Beni is a musician and plays in a Bristol band.
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