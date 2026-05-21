The organisers of Tavi Pride have thanked the community for saving the event this summer.
The popular celebration of diversity and community inclusion in Tavistock will go ahead on Saturday, July 4, in the Meadows following a street parade.
The event was in danger of being cancelled, so a funding SOS was issued and generated a huge response from worried donors.
The organisers have raised an amazing £10,000 in only three weeks to make up the shortfall in National Lottery funding.
However, extra funds are still needed to meet rising costs of staging the colourful and musical cultural day.
Heg Brignall and Julu Irvine said: “The Tavi Pride team are absolutely delighted to have made our crowdfunder target, saving the festival event this year. It has been so heartwarming to feel such sense of support and pride within the community.
“From the comments on the pledges received, it appears that Tavi Pride has had a far reaching impact on the town.
“Feeling this support from our wider community will be such a boost to the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We’d like to thank each and every person who donated, especially given the cost of living at the moment.
“The cost of this year’s event is likely to be higher than last year, so although we made our target, our budget this year is significantly stretched.”
Tavi Pride is a vibrant festival showcasing performers across three stages including live music, drag artists, circus performers, poets, dance, family entertainment and more.
Tavi Pride started in 2022 and flourished into a fantastic annual celebration of the town’s LGBTQIA-plus community.
The Crowdfunder remains open if anyone would still like to contribute towards the rising costs of this year’s event, as well as, future Tavi Pride events at this link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-tavi-pride-2026
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