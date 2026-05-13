A West Devon police officer who investigated the stabbing of two colleagues has been honoured for his exemplary service.
Detective Constable Craig Ferguson, a former Tavistock officer, helped bring to justice the man who injured two officers in Princetown.
In a separate case he also secured a significant conviction against a dangerous sex offender operating in the town.
These are just two of the complex cases which Craig has successfully investigated.
He was recently awarded a Devon & Cornwall Police long service and good conduct award by Chief Constable James Vaughan at a special ceremony marking the dedication and commitment of its officers, staff and special constables.
The celebration took place on Wednesday, April 2 at the China Fleet Club at Saltash, recognising the exceptional service of those who have given many years of commitment to policing communities across the force area.
The event highlighted their professionalism, integrity and the significant contribution they make to keeping communities safe.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “These awards recognise not only length of service, but the consistency, dedication and high standards demonstrated by our officers and staff every day. We are extremely proud of everything they have achieved and the difference they continue to make to the communities we serve.”
The officer was recognised for working ‘meticulously’ on the stabbing case in Princetown when two local officers were attacked by a man with a knife. One officer suffered serious arterial bleeding. As a result of the quality and thoroughness of the investigation, the offender pleaded guilty and received a 20-year prison sentence.
Craig was commended for his diligent work and victim-focused investigation in the case and his support of his injured colleagues, receiving a Chief Constable’s Commendation.
Craig started his policing career Hampshire Constabulary in 2004, starting as response officer before becoming a detective, displaying an aptitude for investigating and managing complex casework.
In 2018 Craig transferred to Devon & Cornwall Police and became a detective in Tavistock. Since that time he has continued to work on complex investigations, specifically sexual crimes.
In 2025, Craig secured a significant conviction against a dangerous sex offender who had abused five vulnerable and disabled women over the course of a decade in Tavistock. The offender was imprisoned for 30 years with a five-year extension, a case and outcome for which Craig and PC Helen Winterson were praised and officially commended by Judge Robert Linford of Plymouth Crown Court.
Judge Linford said at the time: “This was one of the most complex, detailed, involved and difficult sex cases that I have tried. Except for one, all the complainants (there were five) had disabilities. Two were profoundly disabled.
“I have never, either at the bar or as a judge, seen such a potentially difficult case investigated, prosecuted and presented in such a sympathetic, empathetic and effective manner.
“One witness was deaf and mute and had learning difficulties that may have deterred a less determined team. How they were able to identify, employ and effectively use appropriate experts as part of the trial was a real credit to the team.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.