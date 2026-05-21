Traffic was held up on Plymouth Road in Tavistock due to a collision between a car and a bus near the bus station this morning.
The road was partially blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 11.35am on Thursday 21 May following a report of a collision involving a bus and a car on Plymouth Road, Tavistock. The vehicles have been removed. Nobody has been injured.”
A spokesperson for Stagecoach, said: “We are aware of a road traffic collision involving one of our buses and a car today at Tavistock bus station.
“There are no reports of any injuries. Both vehicles sustained damage.
“Police and emergency services attended the scene, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“We would like to thank the emergency services for their prompt and professional response.”
No bus services needed rescheduling due to the collision.
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