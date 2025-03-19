AN OKEHAMPTON care organisation which provides support for disabled and vulnerable adults and fosters friendships is welcoming the local community to its open day in April.
The Oke Tree Network is holding its open day at Castle Ham Lodge, Okehampton, on Tuesday, April 29 to give the community an opportunity to learn more about the valuable work it does in supporting disabled and vulnerable adults.
Established in 2018, Oke Tree Network has been dedicated to providing community-based support for individuals in Okehampton and the surrounding areas. -
The organisation offers tailored assistance designed to help people build strong support networks, access employment and vocational opportunities, participate in hobbies and wellbeing activities, and receive guidance with day-to-day tasks and appointments.
Beyond individual support, Oke Tree Network plays an active role in the wider community by developing impactful local projects and partnering with businesses and organisations to create inclusive opportunities.
"We have developed a firm working partnership with [housing association] Guinness at Castle Ham Lodge over the years and hope to continue developing more opportunities together" said Vicky Hooper from the Oke Tree Network.
They also organise a monthly calendar of group activities, fostering friendships and reducing isolation for those who may find social engagement challenging. Additionally, the organisation has helped many individuals enjoy holidays and short breaks, enriching their lives with new experiences.
The open day is a fantastic chance for individuals, families, and professionals to meet the team, connect with those they support, and even take part in activities hosted by the group throughout the day. It will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm at Castle Ham Lodge. Visit www.oketreenetwork.com for more information.