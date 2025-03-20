A spring quiz night will be hosted in Okehampton by the local branch of the Fairtrade Group.
The event will take place in the Parish Hall on Market Street on Friday, April 4 and starts at 7.30pm.
Winners of the quiz will receive prizes of Fairtrade wine and Fairtrade chocolates.
Tickets are £5 each and will include a free pasty.
The Okehampton Fairtrade group asks attendees to bring their own drinks.
The organisation works to promote Fairtrade within the town of Okehampton and to raise awareness of local and national events to increase support.
Fairtrade is an international movement to improve living standards for farmers and workers in 68 countries.