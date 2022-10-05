Catalytic converters stolen in Tavistock
Wednesday 5th October 2022 1:00 pm
Share
(Lucy Blake )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Two vehicles had their catalytic converters removed in Tavistock between 5.30pm on September 30 and 8.30am the following day.
The vehicles were parked in Priory Close and on a vehicle forecourt on the Pitts Cleave Industrial Estate.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around vehicles in the Tavistock area during these times is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting crime reference CR/090974/22 or CR/090983/22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |