Central Devon MP Mel Stride backs Rishi Sunak for Prime Minister

The tweet issued by Mel Stride earlier this evening, Friday, July 8. ( Mel Stride/Twitter )

MEL Stride, the MP for Central Devon, has this evening, Friday, July 8, said he is backing Rishi Sunak as the next Prime Minister.

Taking to social media Mel said: “Rishi Sunak is by far the best candidate to rebuild our economy.“I’m backing him to be our next PM. #Ready4Rishi Ready4Rishi.com

“On an image of himself Mel adds: “We must have a serious individual to steer us through these serious times.“

Only Rishi has the proven track record as an economic heavyweight to deliver.“I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”

“Ready for Rishi”.Mel Stride has been the Conservative MP for Central Devon since May 6, 2010.

Earlier today he commented about the Boris Johnson’s resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party: “This has been a very difficult time for the government, parliamentary party and country.

“It is good that we are now resetting under new leadership. I have no doubt that the government will now be able to move on positively and focus completely on the challenges that we face as a country.”

Mr Stride is currently chairman of the influential Treasury Select Committee.

In 2019 Mr Stride endorsed Michael Gove MP to become Leader of the Conservative Party in the 2019 leadership election.

Following Boris Johnson’s election as party leader and appointment as Prime Minister, Mel was dismissed from his role as Leader of the House of Commons and replaced by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Rishi Sunak said he would stand to be the next prime minister earlier this afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 5, Rishi Sunak quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer.