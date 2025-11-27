Central Devon MP Mel Stride has criticised what he called the ‘Benefits Budget’, arguing that Labour has broken its manifesto promise not to increase income tax.
In response to yesterday’s Budget, Mr Stride, the Shadow Chancellor, objected to the planned tax rises, which the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast will raise £26 billion extra in taxes per year by 2029-30.
On X (formerly Twitter), he posted: “Tens of thousands of additional families will now be claiming Universal Credit. Rachel Reeves has chosen to put taxes up to pay for more and more welfare.”
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier today (Thursday), Mr Stride said Labour had broken its election promise not to increase taxes on working people.
In its manifesto, Labour promised it would not raise income tax rates, VAT and National Insurance.
Ms Reeves has not increased these rates but has frozen income tax and National Insurance thresholds for an extra three years up to 2031. This will mean people will be pushed into higher tax bands as their wages rise to keep up with inflation.
She has also been condemned by Conservatives for scrapping the limit on families claiming Universal Credit (benefits for those on a low income) from receiving welfare payments for a third or subsequent child.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.