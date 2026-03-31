Sir Mel Stride, the MP for Central Devon, recently visited Okehampton to show his support for Promise School pupils and their families after the devastating fire earlier this year.
The visit followed Sir Mel's prompt communication with the school after the February 22 fire, which left the SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) school in ruins and deeply affected pupils, families, and the wider community.
After his visit, Sir Mel said: “I was deeply saddened by the fire at The Promise School. It was important to visit and hear directly how pupils and staff are being supported. I will continue to assist in any way I can to ensure stability and continuity for families.”
He also met with Rachel Shaw, the chief executive of the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs the school, to discuss the school's temporary arrangements and plans for recovery.
She said: “We were grateful to welcome Sir Mel and for his continued support. This is a challenging time for our school community, and his engagement means a great deal.”
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene until the following day (February 23) to extinguish remaining hotspots and begin an investigation into the cause, which was deemed accidental.
Promise School students have continued their education at Okehampton Primary School and Okehampton College, where they are taught separately.
The Promise School, established in 2022, is a specialist school serving West Devon and South Hams. It provides tailored education for children aged four to 16 with social, emotional, and mental health needs (SEMH), including those with autism and ADHD. Children were initially taught in unused rooms at Okehampton College and St James Primary School before moving into its dedicated new building in 2023.
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