Mel Stride said: ‘The Government is already providing a £37 billion package of support to help families with the cost of living and around 75% of this support has been targeted at low-income households such as those on Universal Credit and pensioners. But we need action from the private sector too. This new scheme will make it easier for broadband suppliers to put customers on cheaper tariffs – which is good for struggling households and good for suppliers too if fewer people end up cancelling their broadband subscription altogether. Internet access is vital for many day-to-day tasks and I urge more suppliers to follow the example set by Virgin Media O2 and do the right thing for struggling customers.’