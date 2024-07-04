Today marks an important day for the residents of Central Devon as they head to the polls to cast their votes in the 2024 general election.
Polling stations will be open from 7 AM to 10 PM and voters are reminded to bring photographic identification.
Representing the Conservative Party is Mel Stride, while Labour’s candidate is Ollie Pearson. The Liberal Democrats have put forward Mark Wooding, and the Green Party is represented by Gill Westcott. Jeffrey Leeks is the candidate for Reform UK, and Arthur Price is standing as an independent.
Pollsters predict that Labour candidate Ollie Pearson might just unseat incumbent Mel Stride.
Voters should check their polling cards for the location of their designated polling stations or visit the Electoral Commission website for more information.