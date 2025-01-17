A group of sky-watchers gathered to watch the moon rise on Dartmoor Yes Tor during a so-called major lunar standstill.
The major lunar standstill, on Sunday, January 12, saw the moon reaches its furthest north or south point during a month, and the difference between the moon's northernmost and southernmost positions is the greatest.
The meeting organised by Sue Wallace-Knight and Peter Knight from Stone Seeker, includes gentle drumming, dancing, wolf-howling, chants, moon invocation and a healing circle.
The members met at Belstone cairn stone circle on Dartmoor and watched the moon rise over Yes Tor
The next event held on Dartmoor will be the full-moon evening gathering on Friday, March 14.