For the fifth year running, Okehampton will be participating in Great Big Green Week.
The Great Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.
From June 4 to June 15, activities will include a personal story of an environmental activist, The Big Lunch at The Community Garden, a Nature on your Doorstep photography competition, a screening at New Carlton Cinema of an award-winning film about temperate rainforests and the Eco Fair.
This year's Eco Fair will include discovering what wildlife lives in the grounds of All Saints Parish Church, information about the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, Nature on our Doorstep photography competition display and judging, pine marten craft activities for children, Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue and more.