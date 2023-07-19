WELL we’re back!! So pleased to announce that The Chagford Agricultural and Horticultural show now entering its 120th year will be held on Thursday 17th August 2023.
Situated on the beautiful banks of the Teign at Mill End (TQ13 8JN), Chagford, courtesy of The National Trust, Malseed Family, Mr P Morrish, Mr H de Ferranti and Miss B Hayter-Hames. There is ample free parking, and free buses run from Moretonhampstead and Chagford all day.
With competition classes for agricultural produce, horses, sheep, cattle, dogs, and a vintage section, the Chagford Show embodies the best traditions of a proper country show. Not too big, not too small, and easy to get around.
There are over 200 Trade Stands, a Rural Crafts area, a Food Hall displaying the best of local producers, a Beer Tent and lots of live music throughout the day.
The Main Ring carries a full day of special attractions –this year it’s the Paul Hannam Stunt Show and the Sheep Show. There is also terrier racing, a parade of vintage tractors and cars and a lot more.
The Chagford Show has something for everyone and is a great family day out, come and see for yourself.
Full details of the 2023 Show appear on the website www.chagfordshow.co.uk. and tickets will be available online shortly in August.
We look forward to welcoming you all.