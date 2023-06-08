Chagford Market's latest sale of livestock attracted a good entry of 105 sheep.
Top price of the day, on May 27, was £219 for a 6T double couple for regular vendor Fred Janes of Moretonhampstead followed at £201 for a 6T double couple for Harry Davis of Chagford.
Single couples to £166 for 4T aged sheep for Fred Janes and also for the Alford family from South Zeal for a pair of aged ewes.
Valais x 4T ewes and lambs to £132 for C Retallick, lambs to £150 for Mr S Pearse of Okehampton, breeding ewes to £100 for Mr R D Partridge and barren ewes to £118 for S A Pearse. The overall average was £84.09.
In the machinery and sundries sale, a well-constructed suite of furniture elegantly modelled by Robert Partridge, Willie Cleave and John Shears sold for £45. A Wolf Power WP500P generator made £195, a sheep turnover crate £100, a 10t winch 3120, a chainsaw £50 and traffic lights £43.
The next sale of sheep and machinery at Rendells Chagford Market is on Saturday, June 24 at 10am.