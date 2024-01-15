Chagford CofE Primary School is the “heartbeat” of its local community, says a new report after the school’s Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.
The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT) of which the school is a part, has called the report “glowing,” with principal Emma Goodwin adding that the school was “absolutely thrilled” and “incredibly proud.”
She said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this report, and incredibly proud of the hard work put in by students and staff alike. The school is at the heart of the community so this is a fantastic result for the whole town.
“It was particularly pleasing to see the report conclude the school’s growing reputation is attracting others, as we really are committed to providing a supportive, inspiring space for young people and their families from across the community.”
SIAMS inspections are mandatory for all Church of England and Methodist-run schools across the country and assess how well Christian values impact the school environment.
Inspectors described the school as an “inclusive family” and the “heartbeat” of the community, stressing the “effective support” provided by staff, strong religious education (RE) lessons, and the “culture of aspirations.”
Elizabeth Underwood, executive principal of CofE schools at DMAT said: “This brilliant report is testament to the hard work and dedication of Emma and her staff at Chagford, as well as hub principal Lisa Paton, the wider community, and of course our brilliant students.”
The report has also suggested areas for improvement, such ensuring “opportunities for spiritual flourishing are an intrinsic part of planning,” giving pupils a greater chance to plan and lead collective worship and improving their understanding of injustice.
DMAT has said that leaders are already working to implement these suggestions.