The Annual Dartmoor Pony Society Championship Show was held on Sunday, August 13 at the Lady Willingdon Show Field at Whiddon Down near Okehampton, with the characterful stallion Moortown Crusader, a prolific winner bred and based locally on Dartmoor, going Supreme Champion overall. Reserve Champion was the beautiful filly, Springwater Mia, owned by Nicola Tyler.
Owned by John Jordan and shown by his son David, Moortown Crusader was Stallion/Colt champion, with Blackertor Painted Gilt in Reserve. He then went on to win Supreme In-hand Champion, including the NPS/ Blackertor & Sharptor In hand Silver Medal Rosette and Horse of the Year Show Price In Hand Semi-Final Qualifier.
Top In Hand results as follows:
- Youngstock Champion – Springwater Mia, Reserve Champion Hisley Purple Haze.
- Best Supplementary Registered Pony – Langworthy Linnet. Best Yearling – Hisley President.
- Brood Mare Champion – Moortown Honeymoon II, with Reserve Brood Mare Champion – Newoak Myth.
- Best Devon Bred – Hisley Purple Haze. Foal Champion – Blackertor Mystical with Reserve Foal Champion Shilstone Rocks Jetstream.
- Best Young Gelding – Moortown Warrior. Gelding Champion – Whintor Fisher King with Reserve Gelding Champion – Moortown Warrior
Top Ridden Results:
- Winner of the NPS Baileys Horse Feeds M&M Ridden Dartmoor Pony of the Year Horse of the Year Show Qualifier and Champion Ridden pony was Newoak Bobby James owned by J & J Newbery and ridden by Charlotte Caulfield and Reserve Champion was Treworgan Commodore owned by Lynette Bates and ridden by Samantha Roberts.
- Young Handler Champion was Blackertor Moor Man, with Ella Brown and Reserve Champion was Shilstone Rocks Country Dance with Annabel Stratton.
Show chairman David Jordan thanked the sponsors and all those who took part, especially those who travelled from far afield.
He paid tribute to the effort put in by both the organisers and exhibitors to ensure that the show was such a success.
“Our aim is not only to recognise some of the best ponies and their breeders, but also to encourage amateur exhibitors and children to take part. It is wonderful to know that the breed continues to be incredibly popular as a child’s pony, and for suitable adults to enjoy, whether riding, driving or in-hand.”