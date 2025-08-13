A summer holiday activity in Tavistock has been asking children’s imagination to go deep underground.
One of the weekly events run by Tavistock Heritage Trust's discovery team, at the Guildhall courtroom, gave children colouring and Lego activities themed around the area’s mining history.
Minty Penrose and dad Dickie attended last week (August 13).
Dickie said: “Minty has thrown herself into the colouring and is really enjoying herself.”
Mary Gorton, of Tavistock, took part with children Kaine Smith, six, and Amelia Gorton, three.
She said: “Kaine is being very creative with the Lego, while Amelia coloured in a rainbow miner – all her idea.”
There are more Wednesday activities on offer until August 27, including crime and policing and another mining event.
