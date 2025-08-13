THE winner of the 2025 Dartmoor Step Dance competition described her win as “a dream come true”.

Exeter Morris and their Hobby Horse performed at Dartmoor Folk Festival. AQ 8985 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Beth Frangleton (26), grew up in South Zeal and was excited to win this year’s title at the 48th Dartmoor Folk Festival.

It was held at South Zeal near Okehampton from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10.

The Folklore Library and Archive had a stall at the Dartmoor Folk Festival and also gave a talk about Devon Folklore. AQ 9067 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The competition she took part in involves dancing on a 15 inch square board on top of a hay wagon.

There were 13 in the final watched by four judges and an audience of several hundred people.

The award was presented by Festival President Shirley Bazeley and the Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon.

Second was Christabel White and third was Evelyn Hansell.

Beth is a former Dartmoor Broom Dance winner.

Ella Stephenson (10) of Woodcote, near Oxford, was the winner of the 2025 Dartmoor Broom Dance competition.

The Broom Dance competition is for primary school aged children and involves dancing over a broom.

Second was Rosie and third was Stanley.

Headlining were English folk band The Demon Barbers, who played a sensational set blending traditional folk music and dance with break dancing and pop music.

Folk trio Granny’s Attic, one of the most exciting and innovative acts on the UK folk scene played for a ceilidh.

Pete and Sue Coe opened the Dartmoor Folk Festival, second and third left, with Festival President Shirley Bazeley, left and from fourth, Jason Rice, festival chairman and the Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon, right and Mrs Lynn Vachon. AQ 8948 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Other artists who took to the stages were Jim Causley and Miranda Sykes, Gilmore and Roberts, James DeLarre and Saul Rose, John Kirkpatrick, Pete Coe, Delta Kenzie, Keith Donnelly as Rambling Elvis Donnelly, The Dartmoor Pixie Band, Mariners Away, Devon Youth Ensemble, Strandline, The Red Dirt Band, Mossy Christian, Kate Dixon and The Beacon Band.

The Dartmoor Broom Dance winner, centre and runners-up, left and right, with the judges and the Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon and Exeter Morris Squire Dave Minty, who presented the awards. AQ 9040 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Festival Secretary Jane White said: “The Festival went very well, was well attended and we had lovely weather. Some of the concerts sold out and this year we increased the number of events which were free or admission by donation only.”

Shirley Bazeley, President, said: “It’s been a brilliant weekend, the sun shone and everyone seemed happy.

Beth Frangleton, winner of the 2025 Dartmoor Step Dance competition at the Dartmoor Folk Festival. AQ 9172 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Miranda Sykes and Jim Causley were among the top performers at the Dartmoor Folk Festival. AQ 9287 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

“We had two great ceilidhs and the afternoon entertainment was just perfect.”

Alan Quick, press officer, said: “The Dartmoor Folk Festival is a beautiful little festival with something for everyone.

“It includes concerts, workshops, ceilidhs, dance displays, family events, children’s activities, stalls, food and drink, a church service, walk on Dartmoor, pub sessions, a duck race and much more.

“Saying this, the highlights are always the amazing artists and the Dartmoor Broom Dance championship and Dartmoor Stepdance Championship. Well done to the winners.”

