Budding engineers at a West Devon primary school have been creating their own mini-robots.
Lifton Community Academy pupils worked in teams building, coding and testing their Lego models and then programmed them to complete specific movements and actions, combining creativity with problem-solving and teamwork.
The science, technology, engineering and mathematics lesson sought to teach pupils how technology works in the real world and supported logical thinking and digital skills.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “The children had such a brilliant time.
“They were completely absorbed in building their Lego models and then bringing them to life. It was lovely to see them working together, solving problems and celebrating when their creations worked.
“These sessions spark curiosity and confidence in science, technology and maths.”
